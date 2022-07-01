Mospeada Anime's Genesis Breaker Side Story Launches in Hobby Japan Magazine This Summer

Anime director and mechanical designer Shinji Aramaki ( Appleseed: Ex Machina , Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , Blade Runner: Black Lotus ) noted at Production I.G. USA 's Anime Expo panel on Friday that the planned new project based on the Genesis Climber Mospeada anime will begin serializing in a magazine this summer. This project is the previously announced Genesis Breaker, which will start serializing in Hobby Japan magazine with a story by fellow Mospeada mechanical designer Hideki Kakinuma ( Bubblegum Crisis , Armitage: Dual-Matrix , Gall Force - Eternal Story , Junk Force ) in August.

Aramaki acknowledged with ANN after the panel that the project has taken more time than expected since its initial announcement two years ago. He added that the company Sentinel still plans to release an action figure of the project's new Mospeada design — perhaps next year if the project is popular. He noted during the question-and-answer session at Friday's panel that Mospeada is still his favorite mechanical design since it was his first major one.

The new project's story is set alongside Stick's journey toward Reflex Point, the Inbit alien race's base on Earth, in the original anime. The new project focuses on a secret organization known as the Genesis Breakers as it pushes forward on its mission to make contact and study the Inbit.

Gate, codename "Breaker-1," is an information-gathering specialist for the Genesis Breakers. She wears a female ride armor equipped with a chest-mounted sensor built for stealth and reconnaissance.

The original Genesis Climber Mospeada anime series aired from 1983 to 1984 for 25 episodes. The series is one of three anime series whose footage and story were adapted for the American Robotech series. ADV previously released the series on DVD in North America. Harmony Gold U.S.A. Inc. reported at Anime Expo in 2019 that it has renewed and extended its licensing agreements with Tatsunoko Production for The Super Dimension Fortress Macross , The Super Dimension Cavalry Southern Cross , and Genesis Climber Mospeada , the three series adapted for Robotech .