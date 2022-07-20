'Don't Hurt Me, My Healer!' Anime Gets English Dub

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream an English dub for Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! , the television anime of Tannen ni Hakkō 's Kono Healer, Mendokusai (This Healer's a Handful), beginning on Thursday. The dub will star Bryn Apprill as Carla and Reagan Murdock as Alvin

Cris George is directing the anime with Dallas Reid as assistant. Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer, with Jameson Outlaw as assistant. Matt Grounds is the mix engineer. Bonny Clinkenbeard and supervisor Emily Neves are writing the English script. James Baker and Brandon Peters are in charge of ADR prep.

The anime premiered on April 10. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Nobuaki Nakanishi ( Koihime Musō , Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl , Mangirl! ) directed the anime at Jumondo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Talentless Nana , How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! ) supervised and wrote the series' scripts. Chisato Kikunaga ( Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle episode animation director) designed the characters.

The "isekai burnt-out adventurer comedy" centers on two adventurers: the hopeless swordsman Arvin, and the sarcastic dark-elf healer Karla, who seems to be more talented with ticking people off than healing.

Tannen ni Hakkō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in April 22.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)