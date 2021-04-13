'Kono Healer, Mendokusai' Fantasy Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime

Tannen ni Hakkō's manga about hopeless swordsman, sharp-tongued healer

Kadokawa announced on Wednesday that Tannen ni Hakkō's Kono Healer, Mendokusai (This Healer's a Handful) manga is inspiring a television anime. Tannen ni Hakkō drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

The "isekai burnt-out adventurer comedy" centers on two adventurers: the hopeless swordsman Arvin, and the sarcastic dark-elf healer Karla, who seems to be more talented with ticking people off than healing.

Tannen ni Hakkō launched the manga in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in September 2020, and will publish the third volume on April 23.



Source: Comic Natalie