Maki Itō Reveals Original Anime Film Spaceman X

Sci-fi robot racing film opens in 2023

Anime director Maki Itō (formerly Pierre Itō ) announced on Tuesday that he is producing a new original anime titled Spaceman X ~Sugoi Uchū Daibōken~ (Amazing Space Adventure) that he is planning to open in theaters in 2023. The anime is planned to be the first part of a larger Spaceman X project.

The "robot race action" anime's story is set in "Space Nagoya," and centers on a hot-blooded mecha otaku named "Spaceman X." In order to restore her girlfriend Patricia's physical body, Spaceman X participates in space races using "Mobile Wheels," giant robots built with insectoid appearances.

The characters include:

Spaceman X, a 24-year-old erstwhile mechanic, garbage collector, and Mobile Wheel racer. His girlfriend Patricia lost her body in an accident when they were 14 years old.



Patricia, Spaceman X's girlfriend who has no body, but whose personality is preserved in a smart device. She is able to link to a machine's AI to pilot it.



Jennifer, a 32-year-old widow. She races in the machine that her husband used when he was still alive.





Pierre Itō produced a series of over 70 Mouseman anime shorts from 2016 to 2018. Mouseman: Dark Child is an anime film based on his independent anime series Mouseman . The story centers on the titular protagonist who was rebuilt into a blue mouse-type cyborg by a government agency. Itō also produced the Mouseman: Ai no Katamari (The Bundle of Love) anime film in 2020, which ran in theaters from September to October that year.

Itō debuted the first Kenda Master Ken anime at the online Indies Anime Carnival event in May 2020. The Kenda Master Ken Shingekijōban: Wara (Kendamaster Ken New Movie Edition: LOL) is a "remake" that adds scenes to the earlier anime.

HIDIVE added three of Pierre Itō 's films in February earlier this year. Sentai Filmworks will release the films on home video.

Source: Comic Natalie