News
Extreme Hearts Anime Casts Aiko Ninomiya, Sayaka Senbongi
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for Extreme Hearts, the ongoing television anime from writer Masaki Tsuzuki, announced two more cast members for members of the metal band BanShee on Sunday.
Sayaka Senbongi as SaKo
As previously announced, Yōko Hikasa plays RIN, the leader and vocalist of BanShee:
The anime stars:
- Ruriko Noguchi as Hiyori Hayama
- Miho Okasaki as Saki Kodaka
- Kana Yūki as sumika Maehara
- Ayaka Fukuhara as Yukino Tachibana
- Ari Ozawa as Lise Kohinata
- Chinami Hashimoto as QON-N4CX Nono, or Nono for short
- Junji Majima plays Shinji Ibuki, producer of the group May-Bee
- Ayaka Suwa plays Sanae, manager of May-Bee.
The five cast members in May-Bee include:
- Rika Abe as Hazuki Sakurai
- Saori Ōnishi as Tomo Miyasiro
- Yō Taichi as Yuriko Suemune
- Kaede Yuasa as Chihiro Honda
- Tomomi Mineuchi as Teena Merkies
The Snow Wolf group includes:
- Kana Ichinose as Michelle Jaeger
- Asami Seto as Ashley Vancroft
The show premiered on July 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
The story is set in the future, not long after the present day. Hyper Sports, which use extreme gear as support items, have become popular hobby competitions among both children and adults. Hiyori Hayama is a high school singer who has nothing to do with Hyper Sports, but a certain incident sets the story in motion. "This is the story about how we met our greatest friends."
Junji Nishimura (Dog Days, Bakuon!!) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs. Issei Aragaki (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation, Vladlove) is designing the characters for animation, and Aragaki and Kana Hashidate are also serving as chief animation directors. Shuichi Kawakami and Takuya Fujima drafted the sub-character designs. Tsuzuki (original concept, scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise) is credited for the original story and scripts, and Waki Ikawa (Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) is credited as the original character designer. EFFY is composing the music.
Voice actress Miho Okasaki is performing the anime's opening theme "Infinite."
Source: Comic Natalie