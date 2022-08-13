Extreme Hearts Anime Casts Aiko Ninomiya, Sayaka Senbongi

Cast for metal band BanShee's members NaO, SaKo revealed

The staff for Extreme Hearts , the ongoing television anime from writer Masaki Tsuzuki , announced two more cast members for members of the metal band BanShee on Sunday.

Aiko Ninomiya as NaO

as NaO Sayaka Senbongi as SaKo



As previously announced, Yōko Hikasa plays RIN, the leader and vocalist of BanShee:

The anime stars:

The five cast members in May-Bee include:

The Snow Wolf group includes:

Kana Ichinose as Michelle Jaeger

as Michelle Jaeger Asami Seto as Ashley Vancroft

The show premiered on July 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story is set in the future, not long after the present day. Hyper Sports, which use extreme gear as support items, have become popular hobby competitions among both children and adults. Hiyori Hayama is a high school singer who has nothing to do with Hyper Sports, but a certain incident sets the story in motion. "This is the story about how we met our greatest friends."

Junji Nishimura ( Dog Days , Bakuon!! ) is directing the anime at Seven Arcs . Issei Aragaki ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , Vladlove ) is designing the characters for animation, and Aragaki and Kana Hashidate are also serving as chief animation directors. Shuichi Kawakami and Takuya Fujima drafted the sub-character designs. Tsuzuki (original concept, scripts for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha magical girl franchise ) is credited for the original story and scripts, and Waki Ikawa ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Tsuioku-hen manga) is credited as the original character designer. EFFY is composing the music.

Voice actress Miho Okasaki is performing the anime's opening theme " Infinite ."



Source: Comic Natalie