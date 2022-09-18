Sushi Sumo Anime's English Dub Streams on Tubi TV

The Animation Magazine news site reported on September 7 that streaming service Tubi TV has acquired the exclusive streaming rights to the television anime of Masako Ahn 's Sushi Sumo ( Dosukoi Sushi-Zumō ) picture book. The service is streaming the English dub of the anime in North America.

Sushi Sumo premiered on tvk and other channels in April 2021. The comedy follows various sushi entrees as they enter the sumo wrestling ring.

The Japanese cast includes:

Yūta Sukegawa directed the anime at Shirogumi Inc. Dosukoi Kids with Keropons performed the opening theme song "Sushi Sushi Show!" and also performed the ending theme song "Dosu Dosu Dosukoi!."

Kodansha published the original picture book in 2018.



Sources: Tubi TV, Animation Magazine (Mercedes Milligan)