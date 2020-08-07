Sushi Sumo Picture Book Gets TV Anime Next April

Masako An's comedy about sushi entrees competing in sumo ring

A television anime of Masako An's Dosukoi Sushi-Zumo (Sushi Sumo) picture book will premiere on TVK and other channels next April. The franchise 's YouTube channel is streaming the anime's opening sequence:





The comedy follows various sushi entrees as they enter the sumo wrestling ring.

The cast includes:

Miyuki Ōshima (Morisanchū comedy trio) as Ocha Kaisetsusha (Tea Commentator)

Kenjiro Tsuda as Nasubi Oyakata (Eggplant Stable Master)

as Nasubi Oyakata (Eggplant Stable Master) Kento Hama as Takenoko Oyakata (Bamboo Shoot Stable Master)

as Takenoko Oyakata (Bamboo Shoot Stable Master) Chiharu Sawashiro as Gari Yobidashi (Marinated Ginger Announcer)

as Gari Yobidashi (Marinated Ginger Announcer) Kenta Sasa as Wasabi Gyōji (Wasabi Referee)

Yūta Sukegawa is directing the anime at Shirogumi Inc. Dosukoi Kids with Keropons perform the opening theme song "Sushi Sushi Show!" while Keropons also performs the ending theme song "Dosu Dosu Dosukoi!"

Kodansha published the original picture book in 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie