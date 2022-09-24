750 Rider Manga Creator Isami Ishii Passes Away at 80

Ishii also drew Norainu no Oka , Kutabare!! Namida-kun

Publisher Akita Shoten announced on Thursday that manga creator Isami Ishii passed away on September 17 due to acute heart failure. He was 80. His immediate family and friends held a private service.

Ishii made his professional debut with Takeuma Kyōdai (Takeuma Brothers) through Kodansha in 1957. He later released hit manga titles such as Norainu no Oka (The Stray Dog's Hill) in Kodansha 's Manga Ō magazine in 1968 and Kutabare!! Namida-kun (Drop Dead!! Namida-kun) through Shogakukan in 1969.

Ishii then serialized 750 Rider , his 50-volume signature work about the adolescent years of motorcycle aficionado Mitsu Hayakawa and his friends, in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1975 to 1985. His later works in the same magazine included Tic-Toc.

Source: Comic Natalie