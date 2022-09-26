'The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made' Sequel Anime Casts Tomokazu Sugita

Sugita voices new character Vitor in January 2023 show

The official website for the anime of Miku and U35 's Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ) light novel series revealed a new cast member and a new visual on Saturday for The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It My Life Had It Made Season 2 ( Shin Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ ), the sequel anime. Tomokazu Sugita joins the cast as the new character Vitor (Note: Character name romanization not official.).

In addition, the site revealed visuals for the new characters Gembel (first image below) and Yutis (second image), but did not reveal their cast members.

Miyuki Sawashiro will join the cast as the new character Destra. The anime will premiere in January 2023.

The previous director Yoshiaki Okumura is now the chief director, with Shige Fukase ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode director) as the new director. Iroha Mitsuki and Nobuhide Hayashi are the new character designers, replacing Minami Eda . Hiroyasu Yano , Arisa Okehazama , and Yuki Saitō are the new composers, replacing Asuka Ogura , Hideyuki Gushimiyagi , and sky_delta . HoriPro is credited for music assistance. CSPG is credited for backgrounds. Mikihiro Harabe is the new art director, replacing Seo Gu Lee . Stay Luck is credited for casting. Hisashi Muramatsu is the new sound director, replacing Ryō Tanaka .

The "animal fantasy" story of The Evolution Fruit: Before I Knew it, My Life Had It Made! centers on Seiichi Hiiragi. Though at the bottom of his school's social pecking order, he and his entire school are upended when everyone in the school is transported into another world. Seiichi finds himself alone and approached by a gorilla, who instead of attacking him, proposes to him. At the moment that Seiichi thinks that "I guess a gorilla is fine too," they find the Fruit of Evolution, and when they eat it, their lives are suddenly changed once again.

Miku began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2014, where it is still ongoing. Futabasha 's Monster Bunko light novel label began publishing the novel in print in September 2014, with illustrations by U35 ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Aquatope of White Sand character designs).

Hanashi Media , a new U.S-based manga and light novel publisher, licensed the light novel series in English and Spansh.

Sorano launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in September 2017.

The novels inspired a previous television anime series that premiered in October 2021 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.