'The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made' Novels Get New TV Anime

'Evolved' title adds 'Shin' prefix

The official Twitter account for the anime of Miku and U35 's Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ ( The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ) light novel series announced on Friday that a new television anime adaptation has been green-lit. The "evolved" new title is Shin Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ (True: The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ). The teaser visual below features the protagonist Seiichi Hiiragi and Saria, but also a mysterious character.

The anime's website features a countdown that will end on August 5. August 5 is also the first day of Crunchyroll Expo.

The "animal fantasy" story of The Evolution Fruit: Before I Knew it, My Life Had It Made! centers on Seiichi Hiiragi. Though at the bottom of his school's social pecking order, he and his entire school are upended when everyone in the school is transported into another world. Seiichi finds himself alone and approached by a gorilla, who instead of attacking him, proposes to him. At the moment that Seiichi thinks that "I guess a gorilla is fine too," they find the Fruit of Evolution, and when they eat it, their lives are suddenly changed once again.

Miku began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2014, where it is still ongoing. Futabasha 's Monster Bunko light novel label began publishing the novel in print in September 2014, with illustrations by U35 ( Lapis Re:LiGHTs , Aquatrope of White Sand character designs).

Hanashi Media , a new U.S-based manga and light novel publisher, licensed the light novel series in English and Spansh.

Sorano launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Web Comic Action manga website in September 2017.

The novels inspired a previous television anime series that premiered on October 4 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

