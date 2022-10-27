Rent-A-Girlfriend Heroine All-Stars Crossover Game Ends Service in January

Mobile game launched in 2021

The official Twitter account for Kanojo, Okarishimasu Heroine All-stars , the smartphone game based on Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga, announced on Wednesday that it will end its service on January 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EST).

The game will stop selling its in-game Kano Coin currency on November 30. The game will start giving refunds to players with unused Kano Coins on January 26, a day after the game ends it service.

The game launched in September 2021, and it featured crossover characters from other series that have appeared in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine , such as Fairy Tail , The Seven Deadly Sins , , Fire Force and The Quintessential Quintuplets .

Enish developed the game.

The Rent-A-Girlfriend anime premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

The second television anime season aired in July.

The anime's third season was announced in September after the second season's finale.

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English. The series received a manga anthology in August 2020.