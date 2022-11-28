Voice Actor Grant James Passes Away

Actress and voice actress Juli Erickson announced on Sunday on the Facebook page of her husband, actor and voice actor Grant James , that James passed away on November 23. He was 87.

James was born in 1935. He earned an MFA in 1962, and married Erickson in 1986. They were married for 36 years.

James and Erickson taught acting classes, and according to Erickson, that earned them "recognition of being The Godfather and Godmother of Acting in Dallas."

James was involved in film, television, stage, and audiobooks in addition to anime.

James was a prolific anime dub actor, voicing such roles as Zeff in One Piece , Scar's Master in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood , Tokio in Hal , Mujika in Mushishi , Sirius in Nabari no Ou , Kido in Baki the Grappler , and Number Zero in 009-1 . He also voiced roles in Dragon Ball Z , D.Gray-man , Fairy Tail , Darker than Black , Detective Conan , The Sacred Blacksmith , Samurai 7 , Tsubasa: RESERVoir CHRoNiCLE , Speed Grapher , and Soul Hunter , among many others.

Erickson stated a memorial show for James will be performed in January 2023.

