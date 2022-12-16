Prince of Tennis Creator Takeshi Konomi Cancels Jump Festa Appearance Due to Poor Health

The official Twitter account for the Jump Festa 2023 event announced on Friday that The Prince of Tennis manga creator Takeshi Konomi will not appear at the event due to his poor health. Konomi was a scheduled guest at the event's The Prince of Tennis II Super Stage panel on Saturday at 2:10 to 2:50 p.m. (12:10 to 12:50 a.m. EST). Konomi explained on his own Twitter account that he has been in poor health several times this year due to an unspecified illness.

The event had announced on Wednesday that the rock band Burnout Syndromes will miss the Dr. Stone stage panel on Sunday. The band members themselves noted that one of them, singer-songwriter, Kazuumi Kumagai had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and therefore is also missing the Merry Rock Parade 2022 event on Saturday.

Voice actor Shōya Chiba will miss the Ayakashi Triangle stage panel on Sunday after his agency announced that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Voice actress Chie Nakamura will miss the Boruto & Naruto Super Stage panel on Saturday after going on hiatus due to ulcerative colitis.

The Jump Festa '23 event will take place at the Makuhari Messe event hall in Chiba on December 17 and 18. Shueisha will livestream the event to fans outside of Japan for the first time on the official Shonen Jump YouTube channel. Some of the physical hands-on displays at the event will not be available virtually. Jump Festa '23 is releasing tickets for 40,000 attendees for each day of the event.