Exclusive: N LITE Produces 'Afro-Anime' Film MFINDA in Japan

N LITE, Shin Koyamada, Shigeru Igari, collaborate on "AFRIME" film

Multimedia company N LITE is producing a film titled MFINDA , which it refers to with the term "AFRIME," or "afro-anime." The company unveiled visuals for the film in English and Japanese:

N LITE describes the story:

MFINDA tells the story of a young girl, Odi, who is transported into the past where she joins another young girl, Nasambi. They must venture into the Mfinda and confront evil spirits to reclaim the Nkisi if she has any hope of returning home.

Christiano Malik Terry, founder of N LITE, also leads N LITE Japan with Shin Koyamada ( The Last Samurai, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior ) and Shigeru Igari (former CEO of Atlus ). N LITE is producing MFINDA in Japan. Donald H. Hewitt ( Spirited Away 's English screenplay) and MFINDA creator Patience Lekien are writing the screenplay. The production credits Lekien and Terry with the story.

N LITE Japan teased that it will announce its partnership with a Japanese producer and international Oscar-nominated production team next month.

N LITE aims to bring black and indigenous stories in partnership with global creators. AFRIME, or afro-anime, is its hand-drawn 2D animation. The company plans to produce AFRIME films and television series. N LITE Japan is working on upcoming projects based on anime and manga IP.

Source: Email correspondence