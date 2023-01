Evangelion:3.0 Prologue Short's Still Teases New Girl Character

The official Twitter account for the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise posted stills from " Evangelion : 3.0 (-46h)," the bonus video prologue short to Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , the third of four films in the Rebuild of Evangelion series. One picture depicts a mysterious girl, who may be a new character or a younger version of an existing character:

More screenshots are pictured below:

King Amusement Creative also began streaming a promo reel for Evangelion : 3.0+1.11: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), an updated version of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 film.

The bonus video prologue will be included with the Blu-ray Disc/DVD releases of Evangelion : 3.0+1.11 .

The film ended its theatrical run in 2021 with a bonus pamphlet featuring a similarly named " Evangelion : 3.0 (-120min.)" manga short. The manga short depicts the events that occurred 120 minutes before the previous film, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo .

The film opened in Japan on March 8, 2021, and ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 10 billion yen (about US$74 million) in the Japanese box office. The film's updated Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 version began playing in June 2021 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

The film debuted on the Amazon Prime Video service worldwide in August 2021. The film is available in Japanese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Peninsular Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Korean, and English audio, as well as with subtitles in 28 languages.

GKIDS screened the Evangelion: 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ) film in select IMAX theaters in the U.S. on November 30. The film then screened in U.S. theaters on December 6, 8, and 11.

GKIDS will release the film on home video at a later date.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of the films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs

Shout! Factory and GKIDS launched the Collector's Edition of the Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime and the films Evangelion : Death (True)2 and The End of Evangelion in December 2021 and the Standard Edition Blu-ray Disc set in November 2021. The company began selling digital downloads for the series and films in November 2021.