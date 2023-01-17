Tokyo Revengers Spinoff Manga Tōdai Revengers Ends in 6th Volume

Gag parody manga launched in 2021

Tōdai Revengers

The fifth volume of Shinpei Funatsu's(Tokyo University Revengers) manga – the spinoff of'smanga – announced on Tuesday that the spinoff series will end in its sixth volume, which will release on May 17.

Funatsu launched the spinoff manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app and website in November 2021. The story is about Michitake, a Tokyo University graduate who ends up jobless and still a virgin. When he marries the only love of his life, a Keiō University graduate, something triggers in him and he travels back to his university days seven years ago.

Wakui launched the Tokyo Revengers manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2017 and the series ended in November. Kodansha published the manga's 31st and final volume on January 17. The manga has more than 70 million copies in circulation. Wakui will reveal a special arc for the manga around November 2023, and his Tokyo Revengers Extra spinoff manga will serialize in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and in omnibus volumes physically.

A television anime adaptation debuted on the MBS channel in April 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown sequel anime premiered on January 7 and is covering the manga's "Seiya Kessen" ("Christmas Showdown") arc.

The first live-action film of the manga, which opened in July 2021, was the #1 live-action film in Japan in 2021. The first film out of the two sequel live-action films is titled Chi no Halloween -Unmei- (Bloody Halloween -Fate-) and will open during Japan's Golden Week holidays this spring. The second film is titled Chi no Halloween -Kessen- (Bloody Halloween -Decisive Battle-) and will open in summer.

Source: Tōdai Revengers volume 5