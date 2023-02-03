Monster Hunter Rise Game Sells 12 Million Copies Worldwide

Game's 4th title update launches on February 7

The official Twitter account for CAPCOM 's Monster Hunter franchise announced on Friday that the Monster Hunter Rise game has surpassed 12 million copies sold worldwide.

©Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise launched on Switch in March 2021 and then launched on PC via Steam in January 2022.

The game's fourth free title update will launch for Switch and Steam on February 7, and it will add new monsters and quests.

CAPCOM released game on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Game Pass on January 20. The game's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion will release for these platforms in spring 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak debuted for Switch and PC via Steam on June 30. The expansion has an all-new story, with new locations to visit, as well as new gameplay mechanics. It features the new Elder Dragon Malzeno and the new Master Rank. The expansion also brought back the Shogun Ceanataur from Monster Hunter 2 along with several other monsters from previous games in the series including Monster Hunter 4's Seregios as well as two new monsters, Magma Almudron and Aurora Somnacanth.

The Monster Hunter franchise 's games have shipped a cumulative 78 million units as of September 30.