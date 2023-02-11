Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out Sequel Anime Film to Open This Summer

MoviTicke Cards with bonus art, Valentine's cards offered next Saturday

The staff for the new sequel anime film project based on Hajime Kamoshida 's Seishun Buta Yarō light novel series announced that the first film, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out , will open in Japanese theaters this summer.

© 2022 鴨志田 一/KADOKAWA/青ブタ Project

The cast also announced the news in a video:

The first batch of MoviTicke Cards for the film will go on sale on February 18 with bonus mini shikishi-style illustration cards drawn by director Sōichi Masui and character designer Satomi Tamura :

On that same day, the main Animate store branch in Tokyo's Akihabara district will distribute a postcard-sized Valentine illustration card with a QR code. The code links to a special voice message by Mai Sakurajima (as voiced by Asami Seto ).

The sequel anime project adapts the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise : Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid .

Sōichi Masui is returning to direct the project at CloverWorks . Masahiro Yokotani is also back for composition and scripts, and Satomi Tamura is returning as the character designer.

The returning cast includes:

Seishun Buta Yarō wa Bunny Girl-senpai no Yume wo Minai ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai ), the television anime based on the light novel series, premiered in Japan in October 2018 and aired for 13 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Cruchyroll , Funimation , and other services.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl ( Seishun Buta Yarō wa Yume-Miru Shōjo no Yume wo Minai ), the anime film that adapts the the sixth and seventh light novel volumes in the franchise , opened in Japan in June 2019. Aniplex of America and Funimation Films screened the anime in the United States.

Yen Press is releasing the original light novel series in English.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.