Toonami Airs Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Anime's 5th Season on March 18

©Yuto Tsukuda, Shun Saeki/ Shueisha,Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Committee 4

'sprogramming block announced on Monday that it will begin airing, the fifth season of theanime, on March 18 at 1:00 a.m. EDT (effectively, March 19).

The full lineup for March 18 includes:

12:00AM – My Hero Academia Season 6

12:30AM – My Hero Academia Season 6

1:00AM – Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – Naruto Shippūden

2:30AM – Primal



The anime premiered in April 2020, but had delayed new episodes in mid-April due to the effects of COVID-19. The season restarted its broadcast from episode 1 on July 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first anime season aired for 24 episodes from April to September 2015. Food Wars! The Second Plate , the second anime season, aired for 13-episodes starting in July 2016. Food Wars! The Third Plate , premiered in October 2017, and the second half of the third season premiered in April 2018. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma: The Fourth Plate ( Shokugeki no Sōma: Shin no Sara ), the fourth anime season, premiered in October 2019, and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed all series as they aired, and Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. Toonami aired the previous four seasons.

Tsukuda and Saeki launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and ended the series after a three-chapter epilogue in August 2019. Chef Yuki Morisaki is credited for cooperation for the manga. Viz Media released chapters of the manga weekly in English on its app and website, and also releases the manga's compiled book volumes in English. Shueisha also publishes the manga digitally in English on its MANGA Plus service.

