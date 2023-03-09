Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Season 2's Trailer Reveals yama's Opening Song

Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Gundam.info YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for the second season of the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the second season's new opening theme song "slash" by yama , and also confirms that the second season will also have simultaneous streaming.





Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

The official website for theanime briefly listed a summary for the anime's second season on Tuesday. The summary makes direct references to events after the anime's 12th episode.

The summary translates as follows: [spoilers below, highlight the white text to read] Two weeks after the Plant Quetta incident. Suletta is at the academy, anticipating when she can reunite with Miorine. Miorine, on the other hand, has planted herself at the Benerit Group headquarters, watching over her father's condition. New troubles emerge for the two, and they are forced to make a decision. With different feelings swirling in their chests, the girls face off against the terrible curse stirred by the Gundam.

The second season will premiere in Japan on April 9 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT). A special program will also air on April 2 at 5:00 p.m., a week before the new season premieres.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5.

The anime announced on February 21 that Yume Miyamoto will return in the role of Nika Nanaura in the anime's second part, after going on a brief hiatus due to poor health.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. Mogumo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Juro Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music. The anime's mechanical designers include JNTHED , Kanetake Ebikawa , Wataru Inada , Ippei Gyōbu , Kenji Teraoka , and Takayuki Yanase .

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury - Prologue , the prequel episode for the show, debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

The anime's official website published an English translation of Ichiro Okouchi 's "Cradle Planet" prequel short story for the anime on November 10. The story is told from the point of view of the Gundam Aerial, and is also the basis of the lyrics for YOASOBI 's opening theme song "Shukufuku" (The Blessing) for the anime. The anime's Japanese website published the short story on October 2.

