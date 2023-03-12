Godzilla Island Live-Action Series of Shorts Streams on YouTube

The Official Godzilla by TOHO YouTube channel began streaming the Godzilla Island live-action series of shorts on March 7. The channel will stream episodes of the series in Japanese with English subtitles every Tuesday and Thursday. The first two episodes are available now.

The channel describes the series:

The year is 2097. Monsters live and frolic on Godzilla Island under the watchful eye of G-Guard, a human peacekeeping force. But with a massive, belligerent UFO heading straight for the island, how long can that peace last?!

The series debuted in 1997 and has over 250 episodes of three-minute shorts. This new release is the first time the series is available outside of Japan.

