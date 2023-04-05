Nobuyuki Fukumoto's Yami Ma no Mamiya Manga's 1st Part Ends

Gambling manga's 1st part ends on May 1

© Nobuyuki Fukumoto, Takeshobo

The May issue of'smagazine announced on Saturday that's(Yami-Mahjong Fighter Mamiya) manga's first part will end in the magazine's June issue on May 1.

Fukumoto first published a one-shot of the manga in Kindai Mahjong in May 2019, and launched the manga's serialization in the magazine in July 2019. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on December 28.

The manga is the sequel of Fukumoto's Akagi manga, which ended in the magazine in February 2018. The manga's story is set 20 years after [Warning: This contain a spoiler for the earlier stories. Highlight text to read the spoiler.] [ Akagi's passing ]. The manga centers on Mamiya, a new player who settles disputes through mahjong.

Fukumoto launched the Akagi manga series in Kindai Mahjong in 1992, and it ran for 27 years.

The manga inspired a 2005 television anime by the Studio Madhouse , and Crunchyroll streamed the anime starting in 2013.

The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action television series in summer 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed that series as well. A second season, titled Akagi "Ryūzaki, Yagi-hen" "Ichikawa-hen" (Akagi "Ryūzaki, Yagi Arc" "Ichikawa Arc"), premiered in October 2017. A three-episode live-action mini-series debuted in May 2018.

Fukumoto's gambling manga Kaiji also inspired two television anime and two live-action films.

Source: Kindai Mahjong May issue and website