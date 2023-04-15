News
Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils October Debut, Cast & Staff
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime debuted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the second season, Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+, on Saturday. The teaser video announces the season's October television premiere and also confirmed the cast and staff.
The season's main cast, including six more members from the franchise, is:
- Subaru Kimura as Ichiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Haruki Ishiya as Jiro Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Kōhei Amasaki as Saburo Yamada (Buster Bros!!!)
- Shintarō Asanuma as Samatoki Aohitsugi (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Wataru Komada as Jyuto Iruma (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Shin'ichirō Kamio as Rio Mason Busujima (Mad Trigger Crew)
- Yusuke Shirai as Ramuda Amemura (Fling Posse)
- Sōma Saitō as Gentaro Yumeno (Fling Posse)
- Yukihiro Nozuyama as Dice Arisugawa (Fling Posse)
- Sho Hayami as Jakurai Jinguji (Matenro)
- Ryūichi Kijima as Hifumi Izanami (Matenro)
- Kent Itō as Doppo Kannonzaka (Matenro)
- Ryōta Iwasaki as Nurude Sasara (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Kengo Kawanishi as Rosho Tsutsujimori (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Takaya Kuroda as Rei Amayado (Dotsuitare Hompo)
- Shouta Hayama as Kuko Harai (Bad Ass Temple)
- Yuki Sakakihara as Yushi Aimono (Bad Ass Temple)
- Eiji Takeuchi as Hitoya Amaguni (Bad Ass Temple)
The main staff members are:
- Director: Katsumi Ono
- Series Script Supervisor: Shin Yoshida
- Character Design: Minako Shiba, Rina Morita
- Chief Animation Director: Rina Morita, Hitomi Ochiai
- Animation Production: A-1 Pictures
All the above staff members are returnees from the first season, although Morita was previously an episode animation director and key animator on the first season.
The first season was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
King Records' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.
Source: Comic Natalie