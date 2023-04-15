Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima Anime Season 2's Teaser Unveils October Debut, Cast & Staff

The staff for the Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima anime debuted a teaser promotional video and teaser visual for the second season, Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+ , on Saturday. The teaser video announces the season's October television premiere and also confirmed the cast and staff.



The season's main cast, including six more members from the franchise , is:

The main staff members are:

All the above staff members are returnees from the first season, although Morita was previously an episode animation director and key animator on the first season.

The first season was originally slated to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed to October 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

King Records ' Hypnosis Mic rap-themed project features voice actors who rap in the personas of original characters, and it launched in September 2017. Hypnosis Mic 's first full album Enter the Hypnosis Microphone launched in April 2018. The group earned the top spot as the most popular voice actor Twitter account in Japan for 2018. The project includes multiple manga tie-ins, a mobile game, stage plays, and live events.

