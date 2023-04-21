Crunchyroll Adds Saint Seiya Anime With Remastered English Dub

114-episode series available with dub in N. America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa

© Masamu Kurumada/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Knights of the Zodiac

dub

announced on Friday that it has added all 114 episodes of the originalanime with a remastered English. The anime is available in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa with the remastered Englishonly.

Crunchyroll had previously added the anime in Latin American territories with both a Spanish and Portuguese English dub .

The anime originally aired from 1986 to 1989.

Kurumada published the original Saint Seiya manga from 1986 to 1990. The manga has inspired a number of television anime, original video anime projects, anime films, and spinoff manga. The original series has 35 million copies in print. The Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō spinoff manga also has an anime.

Viz Media published the original manga in English under the title Saint Seiya : Knights of the Zodiac . ADV Films released Toei Animation 's anime adaptation with an English dub under the title Knights of the Zodiac , and later released it unedited under the title Saint Seiya . New Video Group later also released the series on DVD.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya , the CG anime remake based on the original manga, debuted worldwide in July 2019. Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Battle for Sanctuary - , the second season, debuted in July 2022.

A live-action film of the manga titled Knights of the Zodiac will open in Japan on April 28. The film is titled Saint Seiya: The Beginning in Japan. The film will then begin screening in the U.S. on May 12.

Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)