Overtake! Original Motorsports Anime's Latest Video Reveals More Staff, October Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa and TROYCA revealed more staff members, a "machine visual," new promotional video, and the October premiere for their Overtake! collaborative anime project on Wednesday.
The anime will center on the motor sport Formula 4 (F4). Freelance photographer Kōya Madoka finds himself in a slump due to a certain reason. He goes to Fuji International Speedway to work on a story, and he meets the highschool F4 racer Haruka Asahina. He suddenly finds his heart racing after not feeling much for a long time. With that, he starts supporting Haruka and the "Komaki Motors" youth team to help Haruka achieve his dreams.
The anime's cast members include:
- Anan Furuya as Haruka Asahina
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Kōya Madoka
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Kotarō Komaki
- Kengo Kawanishi as Satsuki Harunaga
- Taku Yashiro as Toshiki Tokumaru
- Reina Ueda as Arisu Mitsugawa
The anime's additional staff includes:
- Art Director: Akira Itō (Studio ARA, Baccano!, Durarara!!)
- Color Key Artist: Mariko Shinohara (Bloom Into You, IDOLiSH7 Second Beat!)
- Art Direction: Tomoyuki Arima, Takuya Sejima
- CG Director: Masaya Machida (Birdie Wing -Golf Girls' Story-), Mitsutaka Iguchi (Bloom Into You)
- Visual Effects: Ryosuke Tsuda (Aldnoah.Zero)
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tomoyoshi Katō (Bloom Into You)
- Editing: Shota Migiyama (Re:CREATORS)
- Sound Director: Jin Aketagawa (86, Goblin Slayer)
- Music: Kana Utatane (The Legendary Hero is Dead!)
- Music Production: F.M.F
- Music Producer: Lantis
Kadokawa and TROYCA are credited with the original work. As previously announced, Ei Aoki (Fate/Zero, Aldnoah.Zero, Girls Bravo, Wandering Son) is directing the anime at TROYCA. Ayumi Sekine (IDOLiSH7 franchise, Technoroid Overmind) is overseeing the series scripts. Masako Matsumoto is adapting Takako Shimura's (Wandering Son, Aldnoah.Zero) original character designs for animation. Katsuhiko Takayama (series composition for Aldnoah.Zero, Two Car) is supervising the project.
Source: Press release