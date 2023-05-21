Classroom for Heroes Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Shin Araki 's Eiyū Kyōshitsu ( Classroom For Heroes ) light novel series unveiled a new promotional video and visual on Monday. The video introduces more characters and their cast members for the anime.

The new cast members include (Note: Character romanizations not official):

Eri Yukimura as Claire



Haruka Shiraishi as Jessica



Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Maria/Moe



Aya Uchida as Iona



Shūichi Uchida as Clay



Tomohiro Ōno as Cassim



Tomohito Takatsuka as Leonard



Konomi Kohara as Eliza



Rikiya Koyama as King Gilgamesh



Tetsu Inada as Asmodeus



The previously announced cast includes:

Reiji Kawashima as Blade



Misuzu Yamada as Arnest Flaming



Nao Tōyama as Sophi



Hina Kino as Cú Chulainn



The anime will premiere in July.

Keiichiro Kawaguchi ( Sket Dance , Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Shadowverse ) is directing the anime at Actas . Naoki Hayashi ( Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU , Citrus , Black Fox ) is writing and supervising the scripts. Kōsuke Kawamura ( OniAi , ISLAND , Remake Our Life! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. VTuber Kaede Higuchi is performing the anime's opening theme song. Akane Kumada is performing the anime's ending theme song. The anime's website did not reveal the titles of the songs.

The academy fantasy novel series is set in Rosewood Academy, a school that trains future heroes destined to protect mankind. The school accepts only those with the most potential. Arnest Flaming, a girl who boasts the top record in the academy, is assigned to guide a mysterious but cheerful new student named Blade who rivals her own power.

Araki published the first volume under Shueisha 's Dash X Bunko light novel label in January 2015, with illustrations by Haruyuki Morisawa ( The Princess and the Pilot , The Pilot's Love Song , Lagrange - The Flower of Rin-ne ). The 13th volume will ship on Friday.

Koara Kishida launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2015.

Araki previously wrote the GJ Club light novel series. which had nine main volumes from 2010 to 2012, and a sequel middle school series that ran for eight main volumes from 2012 to 2014. The novels inspired a 2013 television anime. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.