Suzume Anime Film Crosses ₹10 Crore at Indian Box Office

Film becomes highest-earning Japanese film in country

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

PVR Pictures andannounced on Thursday that's film has earned over ₹10,00,00,000 (approximately US$1,210,393) at the Indian box office. The film has now become the highest-earning Japanese film in the country, surpassing

Box Office Mojo lists the film with a current worldwide gross of US$173,739,942. CoMix Wave Films notes the film has sold 46 million tickets worldwide.

The film opened in Indian theaters in Hindi and in Japanese with English subtitles on April 21. PVR Inox hosted early preview screenings of the film in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, and Bangalore on April 9. It hosted a second round of early fan screenings for the film in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata on April 16. The film also screened in over 100 locations as part of the Makoto Shinkai Film Festival.

PVR Inox hosted a meet and greet with Makoto Shinkai in Mumbai preceding the film's premiere. The company gave away signed copies of the film's novel to select attendees at the event. Shinkai also attended the premiere event itself and participated in a Q&A session with attendees on April 20.

Denki Amashima, the artist of the manga adaptation of the film, spoke in a "Manga Talk Session" at Rachna Sansad College of Applied Art & Craft.

The film has become the 14th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the eighth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.

Actress Nanoka Hara voices the heroine Suzume Iwato in the film. SixTONES idol group member Hokuto Matsumura (live-action Liar × Liar film's Tōru, live-action xxxHOLiC film's Shizuka Doumeki) made his voice acting debut in the film as Sōta Munakata, a young man who embarks on a journey with Suzume as the "Door-Closing Master."

Shinkai ( your name. , Weathering With You ) directed the film and wrote the screenplay. He is also credited with the original story. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , Weathering With You ) designed the characters. Kenichi Tsuchiya ( your name. , Garden of Words ) was the animation director. Takumi Tanji ( Children Who Chase Lost Voices ) was the art director. CoMix Wave Films and Story Inc. produced the movie. TOHO is distributing the film. Seattle-based Hollywood film composer Kazuma Jinnouchi ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , RWBY: Ice Queendom ) scored the film alongside RADWIMPS . TikTok performer Toaka performed one of the film's theme songs "Suzume."



Source: Press release