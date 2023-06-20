News
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Teases Climax With Video
The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime posted the second season's climax promotional video on Tuesday. The anime's 23rd episode will air on June 25, and the 24th and final episode will air on July 2.
◆◆━━━━━━━━━━━━— 機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女 (@G_Witch_M) June 20, 2023
『機動戦士ガンダム 水星の魔女』
Season2
クライマックスPV公開
━━━━━━━━━━━━◆◆
MBS/TBS系全国28局ネットにて
毎週日曜午後5時放送中
6月25日 第23話放送
7月2日 Season2最終回(第24話)放送#水星の魔女 #G_Witch#水星の魔女最終回 pic.twitter.com/DQmZ7MJYNj
The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS, and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5. The first season aired a recap compilation special on November 13, delaying the seventh episode's broadcast.
Hiroshi Kobayashi (Kimi no Iru Machi, Kiznaiver, Spriggan) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks/Sunrise, with Ryo Ando (Interviews with Monster Girls, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi (Code Geass, Princess Principal, Sk8 the Infinity) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. mogmo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira, Shuri Toida, and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama (Castle Town Dandelion, Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS) is composing the music.
Source: Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime's Twitter account
