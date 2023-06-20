Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Anime Teases Climax With Video

Anime's 24th, final episode airs on July 2

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury anime posted the second season's climax promotional video on Tuesday. The anime's 23rd episode will air on June 25, and the 24th and final episode will air on July 2.

The second season premiered in Japan on April 9 on, and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT). The anime aired a recap special on May 14 instead of its sixth episode (the 18th overall episode of the series).

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5. The first season aired a recap compilation special on November 13, delaying the seventh episode's broadcast.

Hiroshi Kobayashi ( Kimi no Iru Machi , Kiznaiver , Spriggan ) is directing the anime at Bandai Namco Filmworks /Sunrise, with Ryo Ando ( Interviews with Monster Girls , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill ) as co-director. Ichiro Okouchi ( Code Geass , Princess Principal , Sk8 the Infinity ) is credited for series composition and as scriptwriter. mogmo is credited for the original character designs, and Marie Tagashira , Shuri Toida , and Hirotoshi Takaya are drawing those character designs for animation. Takashi Ohmama ( Castle Town Dandelion , Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS ) is composing the music.