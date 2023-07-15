Heat the Pig Liver Anime's 1st Video Unveils October Premiere, Main Staff

The staff for the television anime of Takuma Sakai 's Heat the Pig Liver ( Buta no Liver wa Kanetsu Shiro ) light novel series debuted its first promotional video and first key visual Saturday. The video announces the anime's main staff and October premiere, and it also previews the voices of the main cast.

Masayuki Takahashi (assistant director on Higehiro , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is directing the anime at project No.9 . Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Susumu Watanabe ( Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! , Yōjo Shachō R ) is designing the characters. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , Goblin Slayer , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) and MAYUKO ( Cells at Work! theme songs) are composing the music.

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read people's minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka voices the pig, and Tomori Kusunoki voices Jess. The two reprise their roles from Dengeki Bunko 's promotional video for the series from March 2020.

Sakai launched the novel series with illustrations by Asagi Tōsaka ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , Girly Air Force ) on March 10, 2020, after winning the gold prize (effectively second place) in the 26th Dengeki Novel Prize in 2019. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the seventh volume on December 9.

Minami launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 27.



Source: Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.