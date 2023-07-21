Jun Miura's Tsuyokute New Saga Manga Ends

© Jun Miura, Masayuki Abe, AlphaPolis

published the 107th and final chapter of'smanga on Thursday.

The story is set in a world laid waste by a demon invasion. The protagonist Kyle subdues the demon king with his last remaining strength, but then he is sent back four years into the past. Armed with his past life's memories and experiences, he takes this second chance at life to ensure that the tragic history does not repeat itself.

The manga adapts Masayuki Abe 's original story of the same name. The manga launched in AlphaPolis in February 2014. AlphaPolis published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in October 2022. AlphaPolis ' Alpha Manga service is publishing the manga in English under the title New Saga .

Abe began serializing the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012, before moving and continuing the story at AlphaPolis in 2013. Abe removed the original story from Shōsetsuka ni Narō in September 2016. AlphaPolis published the first print volume of the story in April 2013, with illustrations by Ryūta Fuse . The 10th novel volume shipped in July 2018.

The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime that was originally slated to premiere this July, but was delayed due to "various circumstances" to an as-yet unspecified date.

Source: AlphaPolis