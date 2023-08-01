Manga Up! Launches The Emperor's Caretaker, Doubt Manga in English

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Ichiha Hiiragi, Aya Shouoto, Haruki Yoshimura, Square Enix

Kōtei Heika no Osewa-gakari : Jōkan-gurashi ga Shiawase-sugite Kōgyū kara Deraremasen

Manga UP! Global describes The Emperor's Caretaker: I'm Too Happy Living as a Lady-in-Waiting to Leave the Palace :

Linfeng, the daughter of the esteemed Chancellor of the Right, participates as a candidate in a ceremony to select the five-year-old Emperor's wife. However, when she shows her prowess in both handling children and playing the erhu, it captures the attention of Canglian, the highest-ranking regent. Now Linfeng unexpectedly finds herself working in the inner palace looking after the young emperor as a novice lady-in-waiting instead?!

Square Enix launched the manga on its Manga UP! website in 2021. The company shipped the manga's third compiled volume on July 6. Hiiragi launched the original novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021, and released the latest chapter on January 30. Square Enix published the third and final novel volume in print on January 7.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Yoshiki Tonogai, Square Enix

Manga UP! Global

Doubt

Rabbit Doubt-a mobile phone game-has taken Japan by storm. In it, players are rabbits who must uncover the wolf in rabbit's clothing before falling prey to its mistrust-sowing wiles...as well as its teeth. When a group of teen players decides to meet offline for fun, the last thing they expect is to lose consciousness and wake up trapped in an abandoned building, mysterious bar codes tattooed on their bodies, and a corpse strung up in front of them. To stay alive and find a way out, they have but one option-to sniff out the lying wolf in their midst. Will these virtual acquaintances be able to pull it together in the real world and figure out what's going on in time to avoid ending up as the wolf's dinner?

describes

Tonogai's Doubt manga ran in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine from 2007-2009 and Yen Press published the four-volume series in English. After finishing Doubt , Tonogai launched another psychological horror manga Judge in the same magazine from 2010-2012. Yen Press also published that six-volume series in English. A live-action version of Judge opened in Japan in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence