Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life Author Hikaru Wakatsuki Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Amayaka Shite Kureru Gym no Onee-san launches on August 17
This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Hikaru Wakatsuki (Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life, pictured right) is launching a new manga titled Amayaka Shite Kureru Gym no Onee-san on August 17.
Kodansha's K MANGA service published Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life in English.
Wakatsuki debuted the Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life (Higyaku Danshi Fujisaki-kun) manga on Kodansha's Comic Days app in May 2018, and ended it in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in May 2019.
Source: Morning combined issue 36/37