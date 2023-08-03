Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life Author Hikaru Wakatsuki Launches New Manga

Amayaka Shite Kureru Gym no Onee-san launches on August 17

This year's combined 36th and 37th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that, pictured right) is launching a new manga titledon August 17.

Wakatsuki debuted the Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life ( Higyaku Danshi Fujisaki-kun ) manga on Kodansha 's Comic Days app in May 2018, and ended it in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in May 2019.

Kodansha 's K MANGA service published Fujisaki-kun's Prey-ful Life in English.

