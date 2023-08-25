Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil TV Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

Kadokawa revealed more cast on Friday for the television anime of Sawayoshi Azuma 's Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru ( Stupid Angel Dances with the Devil ) manga.

The new cast includes (character name romanizations are not official):

Shūichirō Umeda as Yūya Tanigawa, the first friend Masatora makes after transferring schools. He comes off as unassuming but he is actually a schemer who sometimes lets slip his dark side.



© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Shunichi Toki as Kensaku Hirota, who has good looks and personality but has no luck in love at all. Whenever he sees a girl he thinks is cute he immediately confesses.



© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

Nao Tōyama as Yūka Tanabashi, a self-proclaimed childhood friend of Kensaku. She thinks of Lily as her rival in love, and she gets very fired up over that rivalry.



© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

The anime will premiere in 2024 and stars:

Yūma Uchida as Masatora Akutsu

as Masatora Akutsu Ayane Sakura as Lily Amane

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G NEXT , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) is in charge of series scripts and is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (in collaboration with GAINA ). Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters, Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Fuuka ) is composing the music, and ANLA is in charge of music production.

The romantic comedy is about Masatora Akutsu, who has come to the human world to search for an idol for demons. Akutsu meets Lily Amane and invites her to join him. However, he learns that Amane's true identity is an angel, and he attempts to make her fall from grace.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th compiled book volume on April 27.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.