1st 2 Suikoden Games's HD Remaster Delayed Until After 2023

Remaster was slated for this year for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, Steam

© Konami

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

Suikoden

Suikoden II

Konami

The official website for, the HD remastered release of's classic role-playing gamesand, announced on Tuesday that the release has been delayed to an as-yet unspecified date, and will no longer launch this year as originally planned.cited the need to "ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve."

The HD remaster will release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam .

Konami describes the first Suikoden game:

A once renowned hero turns into a violent tyrant, and an empire falls into decline. A Liberation Army is rising up in an act of rebellion against an oppressive rule. One by one the 108 stars of Destiny gather to shape the course of history.

Konami describes Suikoden II :

Our story's hero and his friend Jowy are members of the Unicorn Youth Brigade, which participated in a drawn-out border dispute between the Highland Kingdom and the City-States of Jowstown. A few months earlier, a truth agreement was signed between the two forces, both of which were happy to see an end to the fighting. However, hidden under the momentary peace the fires of a new war continued to smolder…

The remastered release will include new environment textures, new HD character illustrations, updated effects, completely new environmental sounds, remastered battle sound effects, an auto-save feature, an optional fast-forward for battles, and a conversation log.

Konami released the original game for the PlayStation in 1995, followed by the sequel game in 1998. The series has five main installments and five spinoff games.

Source: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars game's website via Gematsu