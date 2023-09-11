New Black Museum Manga Ends on September 14

Image via Amazon Japan © Kazuhiro Fujita, Kodansha

The 41st issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that the Kuro Hakubutsukan: Mikazuki yo, Kaibutsu to Odore ( The Black Museum: Crescent Moon, Dance With The Monster ) story of Kazuhiro Fujita 's The Black Museum ( Kuro Hakubutsukan ) manga series will end in the September 14 issue.

Fujita launched Kuro Hakubutsukan: Mikazuki yo, Kaibutsu to Odore in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2022. The fourth volume shipped on June 22. The fifth volume will ship on September 22.

The manga centers on novelist Mary Shelley as she seeks out a red shoe left behind at a masquerade ball hosted by Queen Victoria herself. Professional dancer TAKAHIRO is credited for assistance with the manga's dancing choreography.

Fujita ( Ushio & Tora , Karakuri Circus ) published the first story of The Black Museum , Kuro Hakubutsukan: Springald , in Morning in 2007, and Kodansha published the story in one volume. The second story, Kuro Hakubutsukan: Ghost and Lady ( The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady ), ran in Morning from 2014 to 2015, and Kodansha published the story in two volumes.

Kodansha Comics published the two volumes of The Black Museum: The Ghost and the Lady in English in 2016.

The story inspired a stage musical, which will open in May 2024 at the Autumn Theater in the JR East Shiki Theater in Tokyo. The play will start selling tickets in January 2024.