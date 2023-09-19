News
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Anime's 3rd Video Previews Songs
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai) light novel series posted the anime's third promotional video on Tuesday. The video previews the ending song "Yururi" (Leisurely) by Kaho, followed by the opening theme song "Sen-nen Ai" (Thousand Year Love) by Chiai Fujikawa.
The anime will premiere on October 2 on TV Tokyo at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 3) before airing on other networks. ABEMA will stream the anime early on September 25 at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, September 26).The anime stars:
- Honoka Kuroki as Sakuya
- Aya Suzaki as Regina
- Marina Inoue as Leonis
- Yui Ishikawa as Riselia
- Arisa Nakada as Shary
- Hiromi Igarashi as Elfiné
- Tomofumi Ikezoe as Blackas Shadow Prince
- Ai Kakuma as Roselia
- Daisuke Hirakawa as Demon Lord Leonis
Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime at Passione. Takayuki Noguchi is in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen's original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director.
Additional staff includes:
- Series Script Supervisor, Scripts: Kunihiko Okada
- Art Director: Nozomu Koga
- Production Design: Shujirou Hamakawa
- Concept Art: Ley Yumeno
- Creature Design: Takaaki Izumo
- Background Art: Satoshi Ōkubo (Goofy)
- Color Key Artist: Sakie Suzuki (C&S)
- Compositing Directors of Photography: Kouji Hayashi (C&S), Masaki Satake (C&S)
- Editing: Ayako Tan (Graphinica)
Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:
Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?
Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.
Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.
Sources: The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime's Twitter account, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.