Anime NYC Announces Hololive VTuber Concert, Guests

Suisei Hoshimachi to perform with guest appearance by Mori Calliope

Anime NYC announced on Thursday that Cover Corporation's hololive production VTubers will be attending Anime NYC 2023, which will run from November 17-19. The VTubers will be attending as guests, as well as performing a special concert.

Japanese talent Suisei Hoshimachi will perform in the United States for the first time on November 17, with a guest appearance by hololive English member Mori Calliope. The third generation of English-speaking talents, Advent, will host a panel on November 18. Members include Shiori Novella, Koseki Bijou, Nerissa Ravencroft, Fuwawa Abyssgard, and Mococo Abyssgard.

The company previously held the first English concert at Anime Expo on July 2, where all 10 members of the English branch at the time performed.

The English-speaking talents have previously performed alongside the Japanese branch at the annual hololive Fes events.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth," in September 2020; the second group, "Council," debuted in August 2021. The third group, "Advent", debuted in July this year. The male-presenting group "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-" debuted in July 2022, with four new members joining in January 2023.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016. Over 70 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to Hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has over 70 million subscribers across all YouTube channels. The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company.

