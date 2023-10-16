Golden Kamuy Live-Action Film Unveils Trailer, Visual, More Cast

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Satoru Noda 's Golden Kamuy manga unveiled on Tuesday a new trailer, visual, and two cast members:

©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

The newly announced cast includes:

Mitsuki Takahata as Umeko

©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

Yuki Izumisawa as Toraji

©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

The film will premiere on January 19.

The film stars:

Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision.

© Satoru Noda, Shueisha

Satoru Noda

launched the manga in'smagazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the first volume:

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive.

The first television anime season premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed it with an English dub . The second season premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation began streaming an English dub later that month. The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation streamed an English dub .

The anime's fourth season first premiered in October 2022 and aired episodes 1-6 (37-42 of the overall anime), before it stopped the broadcast. The staff had delayed episodes 7-13 of the anime's fourth season (episodes 43-49 of the overall anime) due to the November 1, 2022 passing of an unnamed main staff member of the anime. The anime restarted its broadcast on April 3 with its first episode (overall episode 37 for the anime franchise ).

Production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.