HIDIVE to Stream Phantom of the Idol Anime English Dub on November 23

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the anime adaptation of Hijiki Isoflavone 's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga on November 23.

The English dub cast includes:

The English dub staff includes Colby Jones as ADR Director , who also serves as scripwriter with Holly Segarra . Patrick Marrero and Jonathan Rodriguez are the ADR engineers, and Brent Marshall is the mix and sound design engineer.

The company describes the story:

Yuya is one half of the idol duo ZINGS, but his supreme laziness (not to mention his disdain for idol fans in general) has him on the brink of getting blacklisted from the business. In a chance backstage encounter, he meets the spectral Asahi, the ghost of a former idol who's eager to stage her own comeback by any means necessary… including possessing Yuya's willing body! Is their zany partnership a match made in heaven, or is it pure idol hell?

The anime premiered in Japan in July 2022.

Cast members Fumiya Imai (Yuuya) and Shun Horie (Kazuki) perform the opening theme song "Let's ZING!" as well as the ending theme song "Kimikira."

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 25. Kodansha USA Publishing released the sixth volume in English on July 11.

