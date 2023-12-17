×
The Witch and the Beast Anime Reveals January 11 Release Date, Key Visual, 6 Additional Cast, More

posted on by Anita Tai
Miyu Tomita, Rintarou Nishi, Akira Ishida, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Kousei Hirota, Yū Kobayashi join cast

The anime adaptation of Kōsuke Satake's The Witch and the Beast (Majo to Yajū) manga announced the anime will air on January 11 in a new trailer for the series on Monday, along with a key visual, six new cast members, and the opening and ending theme song artists.

The newly announced cast members include:

Progressive rock band Soko ni Naru will perform the opening theme song "Soumonka" and Yoshino Nanjō will perform the ending theme song "Hikari no Trill" (Trill of Light).

Previously announced cast members include:

As previously announced, Takayuki Hamana (Sorcerous Stabber Orphen) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab. Hiroya Iijima (Afro Samurai) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere on TBS and BS11 in January 2024. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll also held the anime's world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

It all started with the 17 "Origins," whose powers were passed down to individuals who still exist around the world today. A man carrying a coffin and a girl with the eyes of a beast appear in a town. The girl was once cursed by a witch and now searches for her in order to undo the curse. Is the witch who appears before them the quarry they've been searching for? And how can the curse be undone? This quest for revenge against an evil witch begins rolling when the beast captures the witch. This magnificent and intense dark fantasy begins now!

Satake launched the manga in Kodansha's Young Magazine the 3rd in November 2016. The manga moved to Monthly Young Magazine in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in August 2022. The manga went on hiatus in January earlier this year and has not yet returned. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and released the 10th volume in English on February 28

Sources: Comic Natalie, NBC Universal Anime/Music's YouTube channel

