Hajime Bako's Killer Vamp Manga Goes on Hiatus to Prepare for 'Final Part'

Manga about battle vampires launched in 2016

© Hajime Bako, Shogakukan

Manga ONE

Killer Vamp

'sapp announced on Tuesday that's) manga will go on hiatus to prepare for the manga's final part. The manga will return on February 20.

Bako launched the manga on Shogakukan 's web manga site Ura Sunday and in the Manga ONE app in December 2016. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2017, and the 20th volume on December 12.

Comikey publishes the manga digitally and describes the story:

“Don't worry... You're not dying just yet.” Since the eruption of Mount Fuji, the nights in Japan and this city have changed completely. Those covered in volcanic ash from Mount Fuji have become battle vampires, wielding tremendous power as they've started to kill each other and wash themselves in the blood of their fallen foes.

Bako prevented the manga's cancellation in 2017 when he asked fans to purchase the manga's first volume. His editor told him then that if the first volume does not sell at least 1,000 more copies by a month before the third volume's release, the series will be cancelled with the fourth volume. After almost a week after Bako's plea, the manga's first volume has sold about 1,000 copies, thus saving the series from cancellation.

The manga ranked #7 in the Web Manga category of the fourth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2018.