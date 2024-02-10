Trigun Manga's Deluxe Hardcover Edition Delayed to Fall 2024

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Trigun

announced on Friday that it is delaying the release of its hardcover Deluxe Edition of'smanga, as well as its hardcover Deluxe Edition of the followupmanga, to fall 2024. Both volumes are available for pre-order.

Trigun Deluxe Edition was previously slated for launch in bookstores on December 5 and in comic shops on December 6, while Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition was slated for launch in April 2024.

Both releases will feature the original oversized 7x10" page format for both manga. Trigun Deluxe Edition will have 672 pages, and will compile the two volumes of the Trigun manga, while the Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition's first volume will have 584 pages.

The first manga ran in Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Shonen Captain magazine from 1995 to 1997. The manga returned with Trigun Maximum in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine later in 1997 and ran until 2007. Dark Horse Comics previously published the original Trigun manga and Trigun Maximum in English.

Madhouse produced a television anime adaptation of the manga that aired for 26 episodes in Japan in 1998. The Trigun: Badlands Rumble anime film debuted in April 2010 and was the first new Trigun animation in over a decade.

The Trigun Stampede anime premiered in January 2023 and ended in March 2023. A final phase of the anime has been green-lit.