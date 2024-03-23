Dungeon People Anime Streams 1st Promo Video

Series premieres in July

Nikkatsu 's booth stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 revealed the first promotional video for the television anime of Sui Hutami 's Dungeon People ( Dungeon no Naka no Hito ) manga.

Image via Dungeon People anime's Twitter account © 双見酔/双葉社・製作委員会の中のひと

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Clay was trained by her father to be an expert member of the thieves' guild. Since her father disappeared three years ago, she's been using her skills to search for him in a dungeon filled with goblins, a Minotaur, and all manner of other dangerous creatures. When Clay reaches deeper than anyone ever has before, she meets the caretaker of the dungeon. To her surprise, Clay is invited to join the staff! And thus begins Clay's new job--to learn the inner workings and behind-the-scenes secrets of the dungeon from the inside.

The anime's cast includes:

Sayaka Senbongi as Clay

as Clay Sayumi Suzushiro as Belle

Sayaka Yamai ( Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to ) is directing the anime at OLM. Toshimitsu Takeuchi ( Saint Seiya: Soul of Gold , ēlDLIVE , Weiß Survive R ) is supervising the series' scripts. Hiromi Nakayama ( ODDTAXI , Odd Taxi: In the Woods ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in July.

Hutami launched the manga on the Web Action manga website in 2020. Futabasha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's second volume in December 2022, and will publish the third volume in December 2023.

