81 Produce Agency Ends Voice Actor Daiki Nakamura's Contract Over Reported Harassment at His School
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
According to the agency, its staff members were not aware that Nakamura had opened this private school, until they received the complaints. The agency said it confirmed the facts behind the complaints with Nakamura himself, and thus decided to cancel his contract.
The agency sincerely apologized over the incidents, and assured that it will continue investigating the complaints, even after the cancelation of Nakamura's contract, and respond to those involved in the allegations.
Nakamura is known for his roles as Shingo Mori in After War Gundam X, Rhinox in the U.S. television series Beast Wars: Transformers, Dayakka in Gurren Lagann, Kōichi Kabuto in Project ARMS, and Inoichi Yamanaka in Naruto among others. When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers adaptation of the Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger series was reverse-imported back into Japan, Nakamura dubbed Austin St. John's Jason role into Japanese.
Nakamura also voices the character Haohmaru in The King of Fighters XV game, which launched in October 2022.
Sources: 81 Produce's website (link 2), Comic Natalie