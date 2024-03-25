81 Produce Agency Ends Voice Actor Daiki Nakamura's Contract Over Reported Harassment at His School

Agency received complaints about power & sexual harassment, financial troubles in Nakamura's private school

Image via thetv.jp

Voice talent companyannounced on Friday that it has canceled's contract as of March 21, after the agency received complaints of power harassment, sexual harassment, and financial troubles at Yume Kōbō, a private training school that Nakamura personally founded and operates.

According to the agency, its staff members were not aware that Nakamura had opened this private school, until they received the complaints. The agency said it confirmed the facts behind the complaints with Nakamura himself, and thus decided to cancel his contract.

The agency sincerely apologized over the incidents, and assured that it will continue investigating the complaints, even after the cancelation of Nakamura's contract, and respond to those involved in the allegations.

Nakamura is known for his roles as Shingo Mori in After War Gundam X , Rhinox in the U.S. television series Beast Wars: Transformers , Dayakka in Gurren Lagann , Kōichi Kabuto in Project ARMS , and Inoichi Yamanaka in Naruto among others. When the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers adaptation of the Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger series was reverse-imported back into Japan, Nakamura dubbed Austin St. John's Jason role into Japanese.

Nakamura also voices the character Haohmaru in The King of Fighters XV game, which launched in October 2022.