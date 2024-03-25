HIDIVE Reveals English Dubs for Helck, The Most Heretical Lost Boss Queen, More

HIDIVE confirmed last week that it is planning and releasing English dubs for Helck , The Most Heretical Lost Boss Queen , Ragna Crimson , and The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess .

The English dub for Helck includes:

A full listing of the voice cast is available on the HIDIVE site.

Kyle Colby Jones serves as the dub 's director, as well as ADR writer with Marta Bechtol . Jonathan Rodriguez , David Lascoe , Patrick Marrero , and Keegan Daleo serve as audio engineers. Brent Marshal is responsible for mix and sound design.

The dub launches on April 2. An early preview of episodes 1 and 2 will be held at Anime Boston on March 30.

The Most Heretical Lost Boss Queen anime's English dub will launch on April 10, the English dub for the Ragna Crimson anime's second cours (quarter of a year) will launch on April 12, and The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess anime's English dub will launch on April 15.