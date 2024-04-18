News
Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom Stop-Motion TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in Summer
posted on by Alex Mateo
The official Twitter account for Takara Tomy's Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom (Adventure Continent ANIA KINGDOM) toy animals franchise announced on Thursday that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys is getting a second season this summer. The season will have the title Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom: Densetsu no Guardian-hen (Legendary Guardians Arc). The franchise's official website revealed three new characters. The staff will unveil more information on April 26.
The newly announced characters includes:
The series premiered in April 2023. The first season had 39 10-minute episodes. Takara Tomy Asia streamed an English dub on YouTube.
The show's cast includes Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta the otter, M.A.O as Heart the hedgehog, and Ryota Ohsaka as Eddie the parakeet.
Source: Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom franchise's Twitter account and website