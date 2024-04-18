Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom Stop-Motion TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in Summer

The official Twitter account for Takara Tomy 's Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom (Adventure Continent ANIA KINGDOM ) toy animals franchise announced on Thursday that the stop-motion television anime based on the toys is getting a second season this summer. The season will have the title Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom : Densetsu no Guardian-hen (Legendary Guardians Arc). The franchise 's official website revealed three new characters. The staff will unveil more information on April 26.

Image via Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom franchise's Twitter account © TOMY

The newly announced characters includes:

Laios the lion

Image via Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom anime's website © TOMY

Iron Blaze the Tyrannosaurus, Dark Flame's younger brother

Image via Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom anime's website © TOMY

Spiky the Spinosaurus, Iron Blaze's partner

Image via Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom anime's website © TOMY

The series premiered in April 2023. The first season had 39 10-minute episodes. Takara Tomy Asia streamed an English dub on YouTube .

The show's cast includes Serika Hiromatsu as Rutta the otter, M.A.O as Heart the hedgehog, and Ryota Ohsaka as Eddie the parakeet.