Urusei Yatsura Anime Reveals More Cast, Visual for Final Arc

The official website for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi 's Urusei Yatsura manga revealed three more cast members and a new visual on Friday. The visual previews the show's final arc "Boy Meets Girl."

Yūichi Nakamura as Rupa



Image via Urusei Yatsura anime's website ©高橋留美子・小学館／アニメ「うる星やつら」製作委員会

Inori Minase as Karula



Chō as Upa



The anime premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and began streaming the English dub in March 2023.

The anime's first half ran for half a year, or two cours (quarter of a year), without breaks. The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively.

The show's second half is airing for two consecutive cours and started on January 11. The show's fourth and final cours debuted on April 11.

Takahiro Kamei (episode director on Strike Witches: Road to Berlin , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is serving as the series director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Horimiya , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , 2019's Fruits Basket ) is composing the music.

Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz describes the series:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's Chō sen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from 1981 to 1986, various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ) series. AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film, which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies. Crunchyroll added the 1981 television anime on March 28.