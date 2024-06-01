Whisper Me a Love Song Anime Delays Remaining Episodes by 2 Weeks

2 compilation episodes to air on June 8, 15 instead of episode 9, 10

Whisper Me a Love Song

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Sunday that the remaining episodes have been delayed by at least two weeks due to production issues. The anime will air two special compilation episodes — "Prelude" covering the first two episodes and "Interlude" covering episodes 3 to 6 — on June 8 and June 15. The first new episodes, episode 9 and episode 10, will air on June 22 and 29.

In addition, HIDIVE announced on Saturday that its streaming of episode 8 has been delayed until later in the day at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

The anime's website will announce the broadcast schedules for episodes 11 and 12 when they have been decided.

The anime premiered on April 13 in TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block after an earlier delay.

The anime stars:

As previously announced, Akira Mano ( Ghost Hunt ) replaced Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now credited with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts . Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the music. Hana Shimano is performing the ending theme "Gifty."

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.

Update: TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block has scheduled another anime, How to Become Ordinary ( Shōshimin Series ), to premiere in July. Typo fixed. Thanks, RobbiRobb.