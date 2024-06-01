News
Whisper Me a Love Song Anime Delays Remaining Episodes by 2 Weeks
posted on by Egan Loo
In addition, HIDIVE announced on Saturday that its streaming of episode 8 has been delayed until later in the day at 10:30 p.m. EDT.
The anime's website will announce the broadcast schedules for episodes 11 and 12 when they have been decided.
The anime premiered on April 13 in TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block after an earlier delay.
The anime stars:
- Hana Shimano as Himari Kino
- Asami Seto as Yori Asanagi
- Mikako Komatsu as Aki Mizuguchi
- Konomi Kohara as Mari Tsutsui
- Ai Kakuma as Kaori Tachibana
- Yuna Nemoto as Shiho Izumi
- Reina Ueda as Momoka Satomiya
- Chika Anzai as Hajime Amasawa
- Aoi Koga as Miki Mizuguchi
As previously announced, Akira Mano (Ghost Hunt) replaced Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte, assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now credited with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts. Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab. Hiroki Uchida (Requiem of the Rose King, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minami Yoshida (Mysteria Friends) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the music. Hana Shimano is performing the ending theme "Gifty."
HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.
Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:
Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…
Takeshima launched the manga in Ichijinsha's Comic Yuri Hime magazine in 2019.
Update: TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block has scheduled another anime, How to Become Ordinary (Shōshimin Series), to premiere in July. Typo fixed. Thanks, RobbiRobb.
Sources: Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website, HIDIVE's X/Twitter account
