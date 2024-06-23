Love Is Indivisible by Twins Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Theme Songs, New Cast Member

The staff for the television anime of Shihon Takamura and illustrator Almic 's Love Is Indivisible by Twins ( Koi wa Futago de Warikirenai ) light novel series revealed on Sunday the second promotional video and a new cast member. The trailer previews Maaya Uchida 's opening theme song "Parallel na Heart" (Parallel Heart) and the series' twin characters Rumi Jingūji ( Moeha Nochimoto ) and Naori Jingūji's ( Maaya Uchida ) ending theme song "Honey Citron."

Kaori Ishihara will play Jiina Amemiya, Rumi's friend who works as a model

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2023 髙村資本/KADOKAWA/ふたきれ製作委員会

The anime will premiere on July 10 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS NTV , and ABEMA . Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Shōgo Sakata as Jun Shirosaki

as Jun Shirosaki Moeha Nochimoto as Rumi Jingūji

as Rumi Jingūji Maaya Uchida as Naori Jingūji

as Naori Jingūji Katsumi Fukuhara as Toyoshige Moriwaki

as Toyoshige Moriwaki Misaki Ikeda as Reira Asano

as Reira Asano Yūko Ōno as Ririsu Kamedake

Motoki Nakanishi ( Summoned to Another World for a Second Time ) is directing the anime at ROLL2 . Michiko Yokote ( Shirobako , Prison School , Cowboy Bebop , Rurouni Kenshin ) is overseeing the series scripts. Mai Watanabe ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is drawing the character designs. Kana Utatane ( Akebi's Sailor Uniform , Dead Mount Death Play ) is composing the music. Satsuki Haramoto (cre-p) is the art director. Yurie Matsuura is in charge of color setting. Akemi Sasaki is the director of photography. Wataru Miyazaki (cre-p) is the 3D director. Akari Saitō is the editor. Ryōsuke Naya is the sound director. Michiyo Saito is credited for sound effects. Kazuaki Ouji is credited as animation producer. Infinite is producing the anime.

The romantic comedy follows a boy named Jun who is childhood friends with two twin girls with different personalities. He ends up in a love triangle with Rumi, who looks boyish but is an otome (maiden) on the inside, and her twin sister Naori, who is a cute otaku .

The first volume of the novels debuted in May 2021. Kadokawa published the fifth volume in March 2023, and will publish the sixth volume on July 10. Okari launched a manga adaptation in Comic Dengeki DaiohG in April 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in July 2023.

