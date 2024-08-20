The Quintessential Quintuplets' 2nd Goto Pazu Story Game Delayed to October 31

Game originally slated for September 26 release

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of MAGES. ' Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story 2nd , the second Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story console game in The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise , announced on Tuesday that the game's release date ihas been delayed to October 31, to further improve its quality. The game was originally slated for September 26 on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

The sequel game's main story covers the story from the second television anime season and the second year of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. It features the complete collection of 23 event stories and card illustrations from that second year. The new game will not include the puzzle elements from the smartphone game.

The first Gotōbun no Hanayome : Goto Pazu Story game launched for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in June 2023, after its original May 2023 release was delayed. The game is a console version of the Gotōbun no Hanayome : Itsutsugo-chan wa Puzzle wo Gotōbun Dekinai. smartphone game. The smartphone game launched in October 2020. The console version only contains the fully voiced story part of the smartphone game.

MAGES. previously developed the Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Natsu no Omoide mo Gotōbun~ game, which launched in Japan for PS4 and Switch in March 2021. MAGES. also developed Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ , the video game adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film. The game launched for PS4 and Switch in June 2022.

Spike Chunsoft released both games under the titles The Quintessential Quintuplets : Memories of a Quintessential Summer and The Quintessential Quintuplets : Five Memories Spent With You separately and as a double pack for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in North America and Europe on May 23 as digital downloads.

Gotōbun no Hanayome : Kanojo to Kawasu Itsutsu no Yakusoku (The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Exchanged With Five Girls), MAGES. ' third original console game in The Quintessential Quintuplets franchise , released in September 2023 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. The anime's second season aired from January 2021 to March 2021.

The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie opened in Japan in May 2022. The film serves as the finale for the story. Crunchyroll began screening the film in the United States and Canada with English subtitles and with an English dub in December 2022.

The Gotōbun no Hanayome∽ ( The Quintessential Quintuplets ∽ ) anime special had its theatrical screening for three weeks in Japan in July 2023, and then aired on television in September 2023. The anime special adapted stories that have not yet appeared in the previous anime projects.

Negi Haruba launched the original manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2017, and ended the series in February 2020.